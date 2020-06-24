  1. Home
Shraddha Srinath recalls her experience of riding a bike for film Krishna and his Leela; Calls it a bold move

The actress shared a throwback video of her riding a bike on the sets of the film. The actress revealed that she was learning how to ride a heavy-duty bike for her role as Satya in Krishna and his Leela.
Shraddha Srinath recalls her experience of riding a bike for film Krishna and his Leela; Calls it a bold move
The south siren Shraddha Srinath who featured in Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai will be seen in the upcoming film, Krishna and his Leela. The actress shared a throwback video of her riding a bike on the sets of the film. The actress revealed that she was learning how to ride a heavy-duty bike. The actress is seen riding a bike which she calls a bold move for an actress. Shraddha Srinath wrote in her Instagram post, "Are you even a bold female character in an Indian film if you don’t have at least one bike riding shot? It was June 2017 and we were shooting at Nandi Hills. It was an overcast day and the roads were wet. @raviperepu casually comes up to me and asks me if I know how to ride a bike and my answer was straight. “No”, I said to him “but I’ll figure it out”.

And then I took out the bike for a spin, armed with the knowledge of how gear shift works and the act of balancing a two-wheeler that I learnt when I was 8 years old. It was the first time I ever rode a bike and I didn’t think it was very difficult. I was relieved because I didn’t want the shots to be compromised. And then during the course of the day, this happened. Prashanth my assistant then was candidly recording. Please mind the expletives lol.

Check out Shraddha Srinath's post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Srinath (@shraddhasrinath) on

Everyone rushed to help me when I fell, but deep down everyone was concerned about the bike getting scratched. Lol. Why are royal Enfields so heavy dude." The fans of the south actress, Shraddha Srinath got a glimpse of her bike riding lessons.

(ALSO READ: Shraddha Srinath pens an emotional note as Jersey completes one year; Shares a photo secretly taken by Nani)

Credits :instagram

