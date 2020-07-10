Shraddha Srinath shares a hard hitting post concerning the question about desirability of married actresses

Maara fame Shraddha Srinath has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle that has now caught everyone's attention. Check it out.

Shraddha Srinath definitely does not need any introduction. The talented actress has showcased her acting prowess in numerous movies including Jersey, Nerkonda Paarvai, Vikram Vedha, and others. The diva is also known to be very vocal about her opinions and multiple instances prove the same. Recently, Shraddha has raised a question that is concerning the stereotypes related to those actresses who are married. Well, it’s a harsh reality that married actresses do face a lot of issues in the film industry.

Coming back to Shraddha, the actress has shared a post on her Instagram handle while raising a question on the entire matter. She writes, “Does an actress’ demand/desirability really go down after marriage? Not a superstar; a regular, mainstream lead actress. I want to hear it from you guys. Please discuss.” The actress has also shared a close-up selfie along with the post while flaunting her short and wavy hair. As usual, Shraddha’s makeup game is on point here.

Check out Shraddha Srinath’s post below:

On the work front, the Southern beauty’s latest movie Krishna and his Leela co-starring Siddu Jonnalagadda, Seerat Kapoor, Shalini Vadnikatti, and others has been released on 25th June 2020 on an OTT platform. She is currently gearing up for her next movie which is Chakra co-starring Vishal. For the unversed, Shraddha portrays the role of a cop in the same. Apart from that, the actress will also play the female lead opposite R Madhavan in Maara that has been directed by Dhilip Kumar.

