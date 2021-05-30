Shriya Saran is all ready to move back to India; Shares a photo with an air ticket

Shriya Saran took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her friends helping her to pack her bags and other stuff. In the other story, she also shared a selfie with an air ticket to India.

South and Bollywood beauty Shriya Saran has carved a niche for herself in the industry with Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films is bidding goodbye to her home in Barcelona. Yes, the stunner is returning back to Indian and is super excited about it. The actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her friends helping her to pack her bags and other stuff. In the other story, she also shared a selfie with an air ticket to India.

Shriya and her husband Andrei Koscheev were living in Barcelona for the past year. They were self-isolating due to COVID-19. During these tough times, Shriya kept her fans updated about everything. From cooking to date nights with her husband on their balcony, Shriya also gave us a glimpse of her European style home. Meanwhile, take look at how Shriya is excited to be back in India.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shriya shared her learnings from lockdown. She said, "I had come to Barcelona just for two weeks as my husband was here, but then suddenly there was a lockdown. Then one week, led to another and then one month to the next, and before you realise it's been a year. Ever since I was 18, I have never lived in a city for more than 2 weeks because I was always shooting and travelling. But movement is really important for me, so I got back to dance and started doing a lot of Kathak, and started reading a lot more. I miss going to the theatres, but somewhere I have got used to sitting at home and watching a movie. My husband and I even bought a projector, so it felt like we were going for a movie, but at home.

Credits :Instagram

