Shriya Saran and daughter Radha's latest VIDEO playing and sharing laughs is all about love; WATCH

Shriya Saran perfectly knows how to juggle her personal and professional life. The mother of a one-year-old daughter Radha leaves to change to spend time with her little bundle of joy. Sharing such moments with her fans, the Drishyam actress recently dropped a cute video on her Instagram handle. The clip featured the mother and daughter combo twinning in white as Shriya Saran plays with her little one. The happiness in these precious moments is palpable. She captioned the post, "So much love."

She further brightened our screens with another enchanting video with little Radha. This was a mashup of Shriya Saran's Paris trip with her daughter and husband Andrei Koscheev. Her update included the caption, "Love Rome ! With Radha it was magical !!!! Tiring but so beautiful…."For the unversed, the Balu star exchanged wedding vows with her beau Andrei Koscheev in 2018 and after two years, the lovebirds became parents to a baby girl in 2020. She managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for quite some time, and the fans were surprised when the couple announced the arrival of their firstborn.

On the work front, Shriya Saran will be seen in the character of Madhumathi in Chandru's directorial Kabzaa. Touted to be an action entertainer, Kichcha Sudeep is the protagonist of the flick. The Kannada stalwart will essay the character of Bharagava Bakshi in the movie. The project will be available in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, alongside the old versions of Odiya and Bengali.