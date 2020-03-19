Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev are setting the Internet on fire with their beautiful photos

Amidst coronavirus spread that has literally left everyone in fear, the cute couple, Shriya Saran and Andrei are treating their fans with some beautiful photos.

Shriya Saran and her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev are setting major couple goals with their adorable photos on social media. Amidst coronavirus spread that has literally left everyone in fear, the cute couple of the film industry is treating their fans with some beautiful photos. Shriya took to Instagram and shared a couple of selfies with husband Andrei. She captioned it, "Spead some love and happiness...." These photos are setting the Internet on fire and fans of the actress are delighted to see them together and showed their love in the comment section of the post.

In the other post, Shriya Saran recorded a video with her husband and requested her fans to stay safe. She wrote, "My first live on saturday at 5 pm .Times are tough , we all are isolated.... let's hope our loved ones, specially elders stay safe.Let's spend some time together on Instagram...talk about music, movies books and good memories.Please dont panic. Let's thank all the doctors who are working non stop so we can be protected ."

One of the adorable couples in the film industry, Shriya and Andrei got married as per Hindu traditions on March 19 in Udaipur.

On the work front, Shriya Saran has set her foot in Bollywood as well as South Indian Cinema. The actress had made a guest appearance in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. The film released last year.

