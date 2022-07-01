Shriya Saran and little Radha make for an adorable mother and daughter duo; Have a blast in the rain

Shriya Saran and Radha are arguably one of the most adorable mothers and daughter duos in the South. Whenever the Drishyam actress shares a video or picture with her little bundle of joy, netizens cannot help but take notice. The star dropped a short video of enjoying the rain with little Radha. Shriya Saran can be seen jumping in the rain and her little one is following her lead.

On the work front, the actress recently wrapped up the shoot for her much-anticipated flick, Drishyam 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. Making the announcement, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Now, Shriya Saran has announced the wrap-up of her shooting. The Awarapan actress took to her social media handle and also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her co-stars Ajay and Tabu. Sharing the photos, she captioned them as, "Thank you @andreikoscheev for beautiful flowers. Thank you for the best crew ever! @abhishekpathakk you are ammmaaaazzziiingggg director. So happy to have worked with you. @tabutiful you are gorgeous and beautiful inside out. Absolutely love you! @ajaydevgn thank you for being a fantastic actor. Pleasure working with you again. #Drishyam 2, Nandani shoot over for me, and I miss her…."

Shriya Saran will portray the role of Nandini Salgaonkar, Vijay Salgaonkar's (Ajay Devgn) better half. The 2015 original movie, Drishyam was the remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam flick of the same name. The sequel will also feature Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor. However, details about their characters are still unknown.

