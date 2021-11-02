Shriya Saran, Andrei Koscheev twin in black on dinner date and their latest photo screams couple goals

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev are having a gala time with their friends and family ever since they have returned to India from Barcelona. The couple has been living their life to the fullest and is seen travelling city to city to meet their friends.

Shriya, who was recently in Hyderabad for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 shoot, has returned to Mumbai. The actress and her husband enjoyed their cosy time on a dinner date yesterday. Shriya took to Instagram and shared a happy photo of herself with Andrei Koscheev and their photo screams couple goals. They look stunning together.

Take a look at the photo below:

Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev secretly got married in 2018. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Radha in 2020 during the pandemic. Shriya, who was in Barcelone then, kept it a secret and only revealed about having a baby last month.

On the work front, Shriya has a couple of Tamil films to release- Naragasooran with Arvind Swamy and a Telugu film called Gamanam. She has started working on a film called Music School, which is with Sharman Joshi.

Besides, she is playing an important role in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film also has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn alongside other few international stars.

Shriya will start shooting for Drishyam 2 soon.

