Shriya Saran & Andrei Koscheev twin in matching outfits & flaunt kisses as they get spotted for dinner date

South and Bollywood actor Shriya Saran is married to Barcelona-based Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev. The couple bid goodbye to Barcelona and returned back to India, after being stuck in the country for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shriya and Andrei are currently living in Mumbai as they bought a new house in the city. Looks like the couple have settled down as they were papped after a dinner date.

Shriya and Andrei Koscheev were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner date. The couple can be seen twinning in white outfits and beaming their brights laughs for the camera. While Shriya wore black floral shorts and a white sheer top, Andrei went all casual with a white shirt and jeans. The couple can be seen in all smiles and kissing as they pose for the paps. Check out the pics here:

Andrei Koscheev and Shriya met first time during a diving session in the Maldives. After dating for a few years, they had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018.

On the work front, Shriya Saran will be seen next in the Kollywood film Naragasooran, directed by Karthick Naren. Naragasooran has Aravind Swamy as the lead and Shriya will be seen romancing the Roja actor on screen. The actress is also awaiting for the release of the Gamanam film, which has been postponed due to COVID-19. She will also be seen playing a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian movie RRR.