Shriya Saran announces big news that she kept secret since a year; Actress blessed with a baby girl

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev have shared the big news with their fans and close friends from the industry. The actress who will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR is blessed with a baby girl. Yes, the actress has revealed that while the world was going through tough time in 2020, her world changed as she was blessed with an angle.

Revealing about having a baby last year, Shriya Saran wrote, "Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine . While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil , our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures , excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god."

To unversed, Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev were stuck in Barcelona due to COVID-19. They recently returned to India and have found their new home in Mumbai.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shriya shared her learnings from the lockdown. She said, "I had come to Barcelona just for two weeks as my husband was here, but then suddenly there was a lockdown. Then one week, led to another and then one month to the next, and before you realize it's been a year. Ever since I was 18, I have never lived in a city for more than 2 weeks because I was always shooting and travelling. But a movement is really important for me, so I got back to dance and started doing a lot of Kathak, and started reading a lot more. I miss going to the theatres, but somewhere I have got used to sitting at home and watching a movie. My husband and I even bought a projector, so it felt like we were going to a movie but at home."

Besides being a part of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR, Shriya will also be seen in the Kollywood film Naragasooran, directed by Karthick Naren. She is also looking forward to the release of her film Gamanam, which got postponed due to COVID-19.

Check out Shriya Saran's video with her baby girl below: