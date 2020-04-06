Shriya Saran challenges Allu Arjun and other actors to do THIS; Reveals why she married Andrei Koscheev

Recently, actress Shriya Saran nominated Allu Arjun, actor Arya and other married actors to help their wives with the dishes. Watch the video below.

As the nation is currently in lockdown phase due to coronavirus outbreak, people are keeping themselves occupied doing various activities at home. Viral challenges on social media are keeping everyone occupied. Millennials and netizens are seen nominating their friends and close ones to take up various challenges. Recently, actress Shriya Saran nominated Allu Arjun, actor Arya and other married actors to help their wives with the dishes. Yes, the stunner took to social media and also shared a video of her revealing why she married Andrei Koscheev while he washes dishes.

One can watch in the video, Shriya Saran says she married Andrei Koscheev only because he loves doing dishes while she doesn't. It is the cutest video you'll see of the celebrity couple as they enjoy doing household stuff while self-quarantined. "You know why I married my husband? Because I hate doing the dishes. So let's challenge all the married men to help their beautiful wives in these tough times. I nominate some of my friends. You guys can also do the same. Here is my husband working," Shriya says in the video.

One of the adorable couples in the film industry, Shriya and Andrei got married as per Hindu traditions last year on March 19 in Udaipur.

