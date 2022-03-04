Shriya Saran drops cute pics with daughter Radha & calls husband 'Krishna' as she misses him

Shriya Saran, her husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha make the cutest family in the industry. She often shares adorable family pics, thereby setting major goals. Today, the actress today shared cute candid moments with her daughter as she misses her husband.

Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics with Radha and called her husband 'Krishna.' The actress also further mentioned that she misses him and thanked him for giving her the bundle of happiness Radha. The mother and daughter duo can be seen sharing a happy moment in the pic.

Sharing the pics, Shriya wrote, "Thank you @natakoscheeva for these beautiful pictures. Grateful blessed. Thank you Krishna, for my beautiful Radha miss you @andreikoscheev."

It is to be noted that Shriya has not revealed her baby's face yet to the world. Although she posts many pics of her daughter, her face has been kept under wraps.

Andrei Koscheev and Shriya met first time during a diving session in the Maldives. After dating for a few years, they had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018. Shriya kept the news of being pregnant and becoming a mom away from the limelight till October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is busy shooting for the Hindi film Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn. She also has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR in her kitty.

