Shriya Saran elevates airport look with perfect accessories; PHOTOS inside

Shriya Saran is renowned for her ability to set fashion trends, and her recent appearance at Mumbai airport only reaffirms the same. This stunning actress effortlessly combined comfort and style, leaving us in awe with her graceful outfit in white. As we all know, Shriya not only exudes royal elegance in her dressing but also commands attention wherever she steps out.

One can see in the photos below, Shriya Saran is sporting a white semi-formal dress that comes with a slit cut. She styled her dress with a perfect accessory- Sabyasachi belt. She further elevated her look with delicate earrings and a bracelet.

Jewellery and Makeup: Less is More

Accessories play a crucial role in enhancing any outfit, and Shriya has always been able to strike the perfect balance. The Drishyam 2 actress opted for minimalistic yet sophisticated jewellery—a pair of understated stud earrings that accentuated her natural beauty and bracelets that tied the look together.

Her makeup was equally flawless, embracing the less-is-more philosophy. With natural pink lips giving her a fresh, youthful glow and expertly applied eyeliner and mascara framing her captivating eyes, Shriya's overall look was nothing short of mesmerising.

On the professional front

Regarding Shriya Saran's recent professional endeavours, she graced the silver screen with two film releases this year. The first was the pan-Indian production Kabzaa , helmed by director R. Chandru. The second offering was Music School, in which she shared screen space with Prakash Raj and Sharman Joshi. Music School, which was an Indian musical film, underwent dubbing into both Telugu and Hindi languages, and it was skillfully scripted and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala.

