Shriya Saran flaunts her baby bump in UNSEEN pregnancy PICS; says 'Grateful 2021 to 2023'
Shriya Saran shares heartwarming family moments on her Instagram, expressing gratitude from 2021 to 2023.
Shriya Saran, who debuted in 2001 with the Telugu film Istam, has captivated fans with her on-screen presence throughout her career. Although she is renowned for her performances in films like Drishyam and Sivaji, the actress also enjoys sharing glimpses of her personal life with her fans.
The Chatrapathi actress frequently posts updates on Instagram, keeping followers connected to her stories and offering insights into her family life. Recently, Shriya took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and daughter, Radha. She captioned the post, "Grateful 2021 to 2023 Hare Krishna."
Check out the Instagram post shared by Shriya Saran below
The first pictures showcase Awarapan actress and Andrei during her pregnancy with Radha. The article revealed that she was pregnant in 2020, but no photos surfaced until after the baby's birth. The pictures reveal a radiant Shriya, proudly flaunting her baby bump and beaming with joy. Her family portraits radiate happiness and warmth, making them a delight to see.
The following pictures feature Shriya and Radha, capturing the special bond between mother and daughter. In another photo, Shriya poses with her mother and mother-in-law, exuding happiness and familial love. The Don Seenu star prioritizes spending time with her family and creating beautiful memories to cherish in the years to come.
More about Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev’s love story
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev's love story began when they met while diving in the Maldives, leading to an instant connection. They exchanged vows on March 19, 2018, in a lavish Udaipur ceremony, showcasing their love in traditional Indian attire.
On January 10, 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter Radha and frequently shared their sweet moments on social media. After living in Barcelona post-marriage, they returned to Mumbai last year. The couple, known for their love of travel, often embarks on exciting excursions worldwide.
Upcoming movie of Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran's career took her to the silver screen for two releases this year: the first was a pan-Indian production called Kabzaa, which was directed by R. Chandru; the second was an Indian musical film called Music School, which was dubbed into Telugu and Hindi and expertly scripted and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala. In Music School, she starred with Prakash Raj and Sharman Joshi.
