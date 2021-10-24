Shriya Saran flaunts her mehendi on Karwa Chauth; Andrei Koscheev shares a cute video with their baby girl

Shriya Saran is super excited and happy as she celebrates Karwa Chauth with her husband Andrei Koscheev in Mumbai. The stunner shared a few videos of her flaunting Mehendi and she looks cute in it. Andrei Koscheev also posted a video of him playing with their baby girl Radha and we are all hearts.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shriya Saran didn't reveal this happy news and kept it a secret for a long time. "The real reason is very intense. I was alone in Barcelona, and then I didn’t want to talk about it, because I just restarted enjoying the idea of being away from the limelight. It was interesting to just walk around and actually see the process that my body was taking. It's a very intense process, when you are alone with very little help and doing everything yourself, but that was beautiful as well. I can go for long walks, grab a coffee and I just loved that," revealed Shriya.

On the work front, Shriya will be seen playing a small yet important role in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, the film also has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The actress is also awaiting the release of the Gamanam film, which got delayed due to COVID-19.

