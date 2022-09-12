Shriya Saran gives an insight into her birthday celebration with family in Maldives; Check out
Shriya Saran is presently vacationing with her loved ones in Maldives. She celebrated her 40th birthday yesterday, September 11. She also took to her Instagram account and dropped a few glimpses of her birthday. In the latest post shared by the Drishyam actress, she can be seen enjoying some quality time at the beach with her husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha. Her video on the photo-sharing app was captioned, "About yesterday."
In another post, Shriya Saran posted a string of pictures of her vacation. She is all smiles as she enjoys the water and plays with her little one. It was captioned as, "Thank you for all your love, thank you for a wonderful day."
Now, talking about her professional commitments, Shriya Saran will be seen in two promising projects next including Chandru's directorial Kabzaa. The actress will play the role of Madhumathi in the flick which is billed to be an action entertainer. The film's cast will also feature Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role of Bharagava Bakshi. Kabzaa will be out in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, along with the old versions of Odiya and Bengali. Recently, the makers unveiled the latest poster from the movie, in which Madhumathi can be seen sitting in a car, giving some savage expressions.
Over and above this, Shriya Saran has also been roped in as the leading lady opposite Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2. Made under the direction of Abhishek Pathak, the sequel to the 2015 movie, Drishyam will take the story of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family forward.
