Shriya Saran gives an insight into her birthday celebration with family in Maldives; Check out

Shriya Saran is presently vacationing with her loved ones in Maldives. She celebrated her 40th birthday yesterday, September 11. She also took to her Instagram account and dropped a few glimpses of her birthday. In the latest post shared by the Drishyam actress, she can be seen enjoying some quality time at the beach with her husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha. Her video on the photo-sharing app was captioned, "About yesterday."

In another post, Shriya Saran posted a string of pictures of her vacation. She is all smiles as she enjoys the water and plays with her little one. It was captioned as, "Thank you for all your love, thank you for a wonderful day."