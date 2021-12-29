Shriya Saran gives a glimpse of her daughter taking baby steps at the beach and it is all things cute

Back in October, Shriya Saran surprised her fans by revealing that she was about to welcome her first child with her husband Andrei Koscheev. Although the couple has not revealed the baby's face, they keep sharing videos and pics on social media platforms.

Shriya and her husband Andrei headed to Goa to celebrate New Year 2022. Before they kick start the new year, the family is spending some quality time together. Shriya shared an adorable video of holding her daughter's Radha hands as she takes baby steps on the beach. Looks like they are initial days of walking for Radha and her parents seem very much elated.

Take a look here:

Sharing the good news of her baby to the world, Shriya wrote, “Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever …. To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God.”

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran will be seen next in the Kollywood film Naragasooran, directed by Karthick Naren. The actress is also awaiting for the release of the Gamanam film. She will also be seen playing a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian movie RRR.