PICS: Shriya Saran and husband Andrei bid goodbye to 2021 with a kiss amid beautiful sunset in Goa

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev are one of the most romantic couples in the Industry, who never miss out to shell goals. The couple never misses a moment to flaunt their love & their PDA filled pics are all things cute. Well today again, as Shriya Saran is in Goa for new year celebrations, she shared a real romantic pic with her husband.

Shriya Saran shared a cosy moment with her husband Andrei from Goa. In the pic, one can see, Shriya lip locks with her husband amid a breathtaking sunset view at the beach in Goa. The couple has already begun their new year celebrations.

Yesterday too, Shriya Saran gave a sneak peek into their family moments as she shared a few pics and videos with her husband and daughter Radha. The actress also set the Internet on fire with her bikini pics.

Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev secretly got married in 2018. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Radha in 2020 during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shriya Saran was last seen in the film Gamanam, which received mixed reviews. She next has the Kollywood film Naragasooran and SS Rajamouli's pan-Indian film RRR.