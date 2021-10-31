Shriya Saran liplocks with husband Andrei Koscheev as they celebrate Diwali with friends; See PIC

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev recently shared a cosy moment as they kissed each other at a Diwali party in Hyderabad. The romantic picture has grabbed everyone's attention. Shriya also shared a couple of photos from her pre-Diwali celebrations with friends and she looks stunning in them. One can see, Shriya is sporting a pink saree with a purple blouse by Jayanti Reddy.

Shriya was in Hyderabad for the shooting of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The actress will be seen as the special guest on the reality show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Her husband Andrei Koscheev decided to surprise her as he took a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Take a look at their photos:

On the work front, Shriya has a couple of Tamil films to release, which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic- Tamil film Naragasooran with Arvind Swamy and Telugu film called Gamanam. She has started working on my film called Music School, which is with Sharman Joshi.

Besides, she is playing an important role in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film also has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn alongside other few international stars.

The stunner will start shooting for Drishyam 2 soon.