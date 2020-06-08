Shriya Saran to make a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's RRR?

According to news reports, Shriya Saran will be essaying the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer.

The south siren Shriya Saran got married to Andrei Koscheev and is settled in Spain. The latest news reports about the sultry diva state that the actress has been brought on board for the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. According to news reports, Shriya will be essaying the role of 's wife in the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer. There is no official word out yet about the makers of RRR signing the southern actress for the film. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the actress will be flying back to India from Spain after the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

The actress Shriya Sara is reportedly every excited and is looking forward to join the cast and crew of the film RRR once the makers decide to resume the shoot of the highly anticipated drama. The film, RRR will have Jr NTR and Ram Charan essaying the roles of fierce and daredevil freedom fighters. The lead actors will play the characters named, Komaram Bheem, and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The SS Rajamouli directorial RRR will also feature Bollywood actress in a crucial role.

The film, was slated for a release in July 2020. But, later the makers announced that the film will hit the big screen on January 8. But, now due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, the film, RRR may get delayed further, and may not hit the theatres on January 8. The latest news reports about Shriya Saran joining the cast of RRR has got the fans are very excited.

