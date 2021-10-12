Shriya Saran opens up about her 9 month old baby Radha; Says ‘She was planned'

Shriya Saran took all her fans and followers by a pleasant surprise yesterday after she revealed that she is a mother to a 9-month-old baby. Yes! You heard that right. The actress who hid her pregnancy and the birth of her baby for 9-months finally took to her Instagram to share a video of her and her hubby playing with their baby. After this big revelation, the actress opened up about extending her family in a chat with The Times Of India.

Revealing that they have named their daughter Radha, Shriya Saran spoke, "My baby is 9-months-old and I don't think that I could've hidden her any longer. She's already a well-travelled baby who has been to quite a few parts around the globe. I feel so happy; it's like a child has given birth to a mother. Radha is my best friend."

Shriya further revealed that Radha was born in Barcelona where the actress and her husband Andrei Koscheev were living during the lockdown. She also said that Radha is a planned baby. “The world had come to an abrupt halt and we thought it was the best time to start a family. It was a normal delivery; it went off smoothly."

The actress expressed her wish to get back in front of the camera. She has started working on her next project with Sharman Joshi titled ‘A Musical School’. Apart from this Shriya Saran has a Telugu film 'Gamnam' which will be dubbed in many languages, including Hindi. And then comes the big S S Rajamouli film 'RRR'. I have also lost a lot of weight by now and am perfectly fit".

"I have sufficient help and support system. My mom is here; so it's not going to be tough to look after Radha while I'm shooting," Shriya added.

ALSO READ: Shriya Saran announces big news that she kept secret since a year; Actress blessed with a baby girl