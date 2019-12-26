Shriya Saran opens up on her secret wedding with husband Andrei Koscheev and maintaining a private life

Shriya entered the nuptial bond with her long-time boyfriend Andrei in 2018 and only spoke about it this year. Recently, during an interview, Shriya Saran spoke about her secret wedding with husband Andrei Koscheev and maintaining a private life.

Bollywood and South actress Shriya Saran is known for maintaining a private life. The stunner secretly tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in Rajasthan and has completed blissful 2 years of marriage. The wedding was a private affair, attended only by a few celebrities. Shriya entered the nuptial bond with her long-time boyfriend Andrei in 2018 and only spoke about it this year. Recently, during an interview, Shriya Saran spoke about her secret wedding with husband Andrei Koscheev and maintaining a private life.

Talking to TOI, Shriya revealed, "I can't believe it's been almost two years since Andrei and I tied the knot! There's nothing to hide, but I like to keep my private life quiet and simple. My work is my bread and butter and my husband is very supportive; he would love me to do more work." The Drishyam fame also spoke about flying Mumbai and down south for work. She added, "My base will always be Mumbai since my parents live here and I will always come down to Mumbai or fly down south for work. I don't want to lose my base in India."

On the professional front, Shriya Saran was last seen in the Telugu movie Gautamiputra Satakarni co-starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Hema Malini. The stunner is currently busy with the shooting of Sandakaari directed by R Madhesh. Shriya will be seen sharing the screen space with Tamil actor Vemal.

