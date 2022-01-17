Shriya Saran pays tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj; Shares snippets from her dance performance with him

Celebrities are offering condolences after the sudden demise of legendry Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj. Several actors shared their experience of working with Panditji. From Bollywood stars to South celebs, everyone paid condolences. The latest actor to pay tribute to the late dancer is RRR actor Shriya Saran. She shared some snippets from her dance performance with the Kathak star.

She also penned a special caption, remembering Pandit Birju Maharaj, “You will always be remembered and loved by all dance lovers. You are an inspiration, you will live forever in our hearts”. Recently, Kamal Haasan and Akshara Haasan penned heart-wrenching posts for the Padma Vibhushan awardee. O ther stars who paid tribute include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Randeep Hooda, and Madhuri Dixit, among others . The legendry dancer has choreographed biggies from the industry.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Pandit Birju Maharaj was laid to rest at Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium. Keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind, his last rights took place in the presence of a handful of people, including close family and friends.

According to reports, Pandit Birju Maharaj was playing with his grandsons when his health deteriorated and got unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared dead there. His grandson, Swaransh Mishra, confirmed the unfortunate news on his social media account.

On the other hand, the Drishyam star will appear next in S.S Rajamouli’s RRR. The film will also have Jr NTR and Ram Charan as leads.