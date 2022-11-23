Shriya Saran reacts on being trolled for kissing Andrei Koscheev at Drishyam 2 red carpet event
Shriya Saran reacts to trolls who criticized her for kissing her husband Andrei Koscheev during the premiere of Drishyam 2.
Shriya Saran was accompanied by her Russian tennis player husband Andrei Koscheev at the premiere of her latest release, Drishyam 2. During the event, the lovebirds shared a kiss in front of the camera. This gesture of love was not taken well by the netizens. While a section of the Twitterati felt that the couple ‘overreacted’, others questioned, ‘Why do they have to kiss in public every time?’ She was even trolled for her kiss on the red carpet.
Now, the actress reacted to the trolls during an exclusive interaction with News 18. She was quoted saying, “It’s kind of funny! Andrei thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment and I think it’s beautiful. He doesn’t understand why we would be trolled for something so natural. But it is okay, it is fine!"
Kabzaa
After Drishyam 2, Shriya Saran will next be seen on the big screens with Sandalwood actors Upendra and Sudeep in the gangster drama Kabzaa.Directed by filmmaker R Chandru, the movie is set against the backdrop of the 80s. The film shares the tale of an underworld don Bhargav.
Financed under R Chandru's home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises, the film's cast also includes Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Danish Akhtar Saifi in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur has provided the music for Kabzaa, whereas AJ Shetty has cranked the lens. In addition to this, Ravi Varma, Vikram Mor, and Vijay have choreographed the action sequences for the film.
Also Read: Mummy papa ke samne! Shriya Saran gets kissed by husband tennis player Andrei Koscheev