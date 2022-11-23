Shriya Saran reacts on being trolled for kissing Andrei Koscheev at Drishyam 2 red carpet event

Shriya Saran was accompanied by her Russian tennis player husband Andrei Koscheev at the premiere of her latest release, Drishyam 2. During the event, the lovebirds shared a kiss in front of the camera. This gesture of love was not taken well by the netizens. While a section of the Twitterati felt that the couple ‘overreacted’, others questioned, ‘Why do they have to kiss in public every time?’ She was even trolled for her kiss on the red carpet.

Now, the actress reacted to the trolls during an exclusive interaction with News 18. She was quoted saying, “It’s kind of funny! Andrei thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment and I think it’s beautiful. He doesn’t understand why we would be trolled for something so natural. But it is okay, it is fine!"