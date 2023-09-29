Shriya Saran rocks airport look with white shirt and floor-length floral skirt with Sabyasachi belt; WATCH

When it comes to fashion, actress Shriya Saran has always been a trendsetter, and her recent airport appearance in Mumbai was no exception. She effortlessly combined comfort and style, making a bold statement with her ensemble that we simply can't get enough of. Western or traditional, regardless of what style it is, this beautiful actress not only dons it like a queen but manages to turn heads on too. Let’s decipher her airport look today.

Shriya Saran in white buttoned-down shirt and light beige maxi skirt

Shriya's outfit was anchored by a classic white button-down shirt, a timeless piece that every wardrobe should have. However, she took this basic staple to the next level by cinching it at the waist with a brown belt. This simple addition added structure to her look while accentuating her silhouette. Adding a touch of femininity to her ensemble, Shriya opted for a light beige maxi skirt adorned with a delicate floral pattern. The skirt flowed gracefully as she moved, exuding an air of effortlessness that was perfect for a casual airport look.

Shriya accessorized her outfit just right

Accessories can make or break an outfit, and Shriya nailed it like always. She sported a bucket hat, which not only added an element of cool to her look but also served as a practical accessory to shield her from the sun. In the jewelry department, the Drishyam 2 actress kept it minimal yet elegant. She wore simple stud earrings that complemented her natural beauty. To tie the look together, she donned bracelets that matched her outfit, creating a cohesive and polished appearance.

Shriya's makeup was on point and highlighted the less-is-more philosophy. Her lips wore a natural pink shade, giving her a fresh and youthful appearance. Her eyes were the real showstopper which were defined with eyeliner and mascara, they beautifully accentuated her captivating gaze.

To complete her airport ensemble, the actress carried a sizable sling bag. Not only did it add a touch of sophistication, but it was also a practical choice for stashing her travel essentials.

About Shriya’s projects

Regarding Shriya Saran's recent professional endeavors, she graced the silver screen with two film releases this year. The first was the pan-Indian production Kabzaa, helmed by director R. Chandru. The second offering was Music School, in which she shared screen space with Prakash Raj and Sharman Joshi. Music School which was an Indian musical film, underwent dubbing into both Telugu and Hindi languages, and it was skillfully scripted and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala.

