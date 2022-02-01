Shriya Saran’s bedtime with daughter Radha is all things cute; See PICS

Mommy Shriya Saran is enjoying motherhood with her 1-year-old daughter Radha. The Drishyam star keeps on sharing adorable photographs of her little bundle of joy. Taking to social media yet again, the actress shared some snippets from her bedtime with little Radha. Shriya Saran dons a striped night suit and Radha looks cute as a button in a pink hoodie.

Shriya Saran often shares stills of the family moments with daughter and husband Andrei Koscheev. The actress has not revealed her daughter's face on social media. She chooses to cover her face in every post.

Check out the post below:

Recently, the star shared a cute video on Instagram where little Radha is seen playing with her dad as she is sitting on her lap. Shriya Saran managed to keep her pregnancy away from the limelight till 12 October 2021, when the actress announced on social media that they had been blessed with a baby girl.

Shriya Saran got married to her Russian beau on 12 March 2018 in a close-knit ceremony and the two have been enjoying marital bliss ever since.

On the work front, Shriya Saran will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s highly awaited project RRR. The project stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead. After much delay owing to the pandemic, the film will finally be out in theatres on 25 March.