Shriya Saran’s bright smile and no makeup look in these sun kissed PHOTOS will make your day

Shriya Saran took to social media to flaunt her natural no makeup look and radiant smile with these bunch of photos.

Shriya Saran is one of the popular actresses in the South film industry for 17 years. She mesmerized everyone with her stellar acting prowess, graceful expressions in films like Sivaji, Chatrapathi, Nuvve Nuvve, Santosham, Boss and many other films. The actress has worked with top stars of the South like Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and many others. This beauty enjoys a huge fan following and is very active on social media, from cosy photos with husband Andrei Koscheev to fitness videos, the actress gives major goals in everything. Today, Shriya shared a bunch of happy pictures and they will make your day.

Shriya Saran took to social media and shared a series of photos of herself, where she can be seen flaunting her radiant smile, sun kissed skin and no makeup look. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Sun-kissed love these pics . just like that . No make up . Only smile.” The Gamanam actress looks beautiful and natural in the photos. Her happy smile will make your day and keep you captivated to the screen. Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Shriya Saran will be seen next in the Kollywood film Naragasooran. The thriller drama was written and directed by Karthick Naren. Naragasooran has Aravind Swamy as the lead and Shriya will be seen romancing the Roja actor on screen. Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran will be seen playing key roles. She will also be seen playing a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s pan Indian movie RRR.

