Shriya Saran’s daughter turns one; Actress says ‘she has our heart permanently’

Shriya Saran’s little bundle of joy has turned one today. Wishing her adorable daughter Radha on her first birth anniversary, the actress penned a heart-felt note on Instagram. Remembering the year filled with firsts, Shriya Saran uploaded a few pictures and videos of her little one on the social media

She penned a note along with the post that read, “And just like that she turned 1 today . Last year at 7:40 she arrived , she has our heart permanently…. Thank you mom dad and all my family for all your love. @dhrutidave for organising the best baby shower . And all out friends for your love help and advice . @natakoscheeva @neerjasaran @aartisaran15 @sshauryaa23 @dhrutidave it’s been a great journey. We need your blessings . Like @suparnamoitra_ said…. Don’t be scared shriya, @gaurrimalhotra today told me Radha has many god mothers, @riyaazamlani is convinced Radha looks like @andreikoscheev , @shikhab4u calls her mere sheer , @smireddy_14 you are yet to meet her …. I pray that she makes friends every where and gets love from the universe and luck and happiness becomes your best buddy.”

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Shriya Saran will next star in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated project RRR. The film stas Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead along with others.