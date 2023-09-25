Shriya Saran serves ethnic vibes in rani pink saree with elan; her timeless fashion statement is hard to miss

When it’s about the six-yards, time and again actor Shriya Saran has proved that she can never go wrong. The Drishyam 2 actress has once more set Instagram ablaze recently with her stunning fashion statement. In a post shared today, the celebrated actress was seen donning a magnificent rani pink saree paired with a sea green sleeveless blouse. Her choice of outfit not only showcased her impeccable style but also reflected her timeless elegance in this classic ethnic ensemble. Let’s decode the actor’s ethnic look!

Shriya flaunts her six-yard drape like a breeze with elan

Shriya Saran, known for her grace and exceptional acting skills, is no stranger to turning heads with her fashion choices. In her latest Instagram post, she effortlessly exemplified the amalgamation of traditional and contemporary fashion. The rani pink saree, draped gracefully around her, accentuated her curves and showcased her sartorial finesse. The saree in question is a creation by the esteemed fashion label, Deepthee's.

Her sea green sleeveless blouse paired with the rani pink saree was a bold yet harmonious choice. The striking contrast between the pink and green hues created a visual treat, while the sleeveless design added a modern touch to the traditional attire. Shriya's blouse featured subtle zari detailing that shimmered as she posed, adding a touch of glamor to the ensemble.

Saran adorned statement earrings and bangles that completed the look. Her post also received a flood of compliments and admiration from fans as the actress dolled up for a grand launch event.

When it comes to matters of fashion, Shriya effortlessly showcases her distinctive style, both through bold outfit choices and traditional ensembles.

Check out the look here

Shriya Saran continues to shine even after decades

Two decades passed since Saran entered the world of showbiz. She made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Ishtam (2011). Nevertheless, this exceptionally talented actress continues to maintain her prestigious status as a captivating star. Her enduring beauty, poised demeanor, and exceptional acting abilities remain unmatched.

Previously, the actress has fearlessly taken on roles in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English films, demonstrating her versatility and unwavering commitment to her craft.

Shriya Saran's impact on the film industry is truly remarkable, and her list of blockbuster movies is seemingly endless, including notable films such as Sivaji: The Boss, Chatrapathi, Kanthaswamy, Don Seenu, Nenunnanu, Tagore, Chennakesava Reddy, RRR, and the list continues to grow.

Speaking of Saran’s work front, The Other End Of The Line actress had two film releases this year. One of them was the pan-Indian movie Kabzaa, directed by R. Chandru, while the other was Music School, where she shared the screen with Prakash Raj and Sharman Joshi. Music School, an Indian musical film, was subsequently dubbed in both Telugu and Hindi languages and was written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala.

