Shriya Saran shares a BTS video from Kabza & she can't stop laughing at her special co-stars' gesture

Shriya Saran will be seen next in a film titled Kabza alongside Kichcha Sudeep. While her first look was recently released, today she shared a BTS video from sets while shooting with her special co-stars. The actress shot for a scene with white pigeons and they have done their role perfectly.

Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of Kabza. The actress looks ethereal in a traditional look as she shot with pigeons and couldn't stop laughing at a gesture made by them. The best thing about the video is a pigeon came and sat on Shriya's head during the shot. This moment has left the actress in splits and she couldn't stop laughing.

Sharing the video, Shriya wrote, "Love this shot."

Billed as a gangster drama that spans four decades of 1940-1980, the pan-India project Kabzaa stars Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra in the lead. The film is likely to release in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Oriya. The film is helmed by filmmaker R Chandru and is also bankrolled by him under the home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises.

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran is waiting for the release of RRR, where she will be seen in a pivotal role opposite Ajay Devgn. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

