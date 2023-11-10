Shriya Saran shares glimpses of her Diwali celebrations; looks stunning in banarasi saree

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner, and every celebrity is gearing up for the lavish parties hosted by the film fraternity. In that spirit, Shriya Saran took to Instagram to post some pictures with her husband, daughter, and mother-in-law.

In the post, Saran revealed that some of her outfits were from her wedding and gifted by her mother-in-law to her son-in-law. She looked stunning in a Banarasi saree with a heavily embroidered blouse with long sleeves.

She completed the look with a big bindi, statement jewelry, and a hair bun. Her little princess Radha looked adorable in a baby pink lehenga. Shriya's husband, Andrei Koscheev, looked dapper in a white and ash kurta with olive green straight pants and Kolhapuri chappals.

The post featured a series of pictures where the actress's family posed in goofy stills, smiling and exuding positivity.

Check out the adorable post of Shriya Saran, Radha, and Andrei Koscheev below

More about Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev’s love story

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev met while diving in the Maldives and fell in love instantly. They tied the knot on March 19, 2018, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The couple looked absolutely adorable in traditional Indian attire on their wedding day.

Shriya Saran is a well-known Indian actress, and Andrei Koscheev was a tennis player and is now an entrepreneur. Both are flourishing in their respective fields.

The couple welcomed a baby girl on January 10, 2020, and named her Radha. The pair is quite active on social media and often shares their mushy pictures on Insta. Shriya and Andrei moved to Barcelona after their marriage but returned to Mumbai last year. The couple is super enthusiastic about travel and frequently embarks on exciting excursions around the world.

Upcoming projects of Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran graced the silver screen with two film releases this year. The first was the pan-Indian production Kabzaa, helmed by director R. Chandru. The second offering was Music School, in which she shared screen space with Prakash Raj and Sharman Joshi. Music School, an Indian musical film, was dubbed into both Telugu and Hindi languages, and it was skillfully scripted and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala.

