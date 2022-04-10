Shriya Saran shares photos in bikini as she enjoys pool time with daughter Radha

Motherhood is agreeing with Shriya Saran. Whenever the Drishyam actress gets a breather from work, she likes to spend her time with hubby Andrei Koscheev and her daughter Radha.

Today morning also started on a similar note for Shriya Saran. She started her day with some playtime with the 1-year-old. In a couple of pics, the Awarapan actress posed with Radha’s toys and in others, she is seen capturing the adorable movements of her little bundle of joy. These lovely pictures were captioned, “Grateful @andreikoscheev Blessed morning !” The star often drops sneak peeks into her time with Radha. Her supporters love to see the mother-daughter duo together.

Check out the pictures below:

After dating for a few years, lovebirds Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018. These two welcomed their firstborn in January 2020.

Up next, Shriya Saran will play the female lead in Chandru's directorial Kabzaa. The actress will be seen in the role of Madhumathi in this upcoming action entertainer, which will have Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep in the lead. The actor has come on board this project to play the fascinating character of Bharagava Bakshi.

The film is said to release in seven languages simultaneously. Apart from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, the makes will also release versions in Odiya and Bengali.

Additionally, Shriya Saran is also busy with Ajay Devgn headlined Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the venture is the second installment in the 2015 drama Drishyam. The film received a positive response from the audience.

