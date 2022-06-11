Shriya Saran shares pics with Andrei Koscheev as she gives glimpses of daughter Radha's ear-piercing ritual

Shriya Saran, her husband Andrei Koscheev, and daughter Radha are the cutest ever and their pics prove the same. The actress is an active social media user and often shares glimpses of her family moments, be it a pool date with her hubby or playtime with her daughter. Now, she shared some adorable family pics as her daughter Radha got her ears pierced.

Shriya Saran shared a few pics with husband Andrei and baby girl Radha from piercing day. One can see, Shriya posing with a smile for a pic with her daughter in her lap and her husband beside her. Another picture shows the little princess happily resting her head on her father's shoulder while her tiny just-pierced ears won our hearts. While Shriya looked pretty in a white chikankari kurta with a yellow dupatta, Andrei opted for a floral kurta, and the little munchkin twinned with mommy in white.

Take a look at the pics here:

For the unversed, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev exchanged wedding vows in Udaipur in 2018 after dating for many years. The pictures of their nuptials are something out of a fairytale. Later in January 2020, the couple welcomed their firstborn, baby girl.

Also Read: Shriya Saran's mommy and daughter dance time in the garden with Radha is too cute to miss; WATCH

Now talking about her professional commitments, Shriya Saran will be seen as the leading lady in Chandru's directorial, Kabzaa. She will essay the role of Madhumathi in her next. Touted to be an action entertainer, the project will feature Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep as the protagonist. The Vikrant Rona actor will be seen as the engrossing character, Bharagava Bakshi in the flick.

The actress is busy shooting for the Hindi film Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the venture is the second installment in the 2015 drama Drishyam.