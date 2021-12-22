Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi call it a wrap on the second schedule of Music School in Hyderabad

The Ilaiyaraaja musical titled 'Music School', starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran, finished its second schedule of 30 days in Hyderabad.

The team at 'Music School' immersed in a month of hard-core rehearsals before the first schedule rolled out in Goa. After finishing a significant portion of the songs, the musical that marks the Hindi directorial debut of Papa Rao Biyyala was shot in Annapoorna Studios.

Papa Rao Biyyala said, "The end of the year nears as we wrap the second schedule of 'Music School'. I'm grateful to have a team that's super enthusiastic and a pitch-perfect cast. Playing off to the ambiance created by maestro Ilaiyaraaja is a dream."

Cinematographer Kiran Deohans has been a big source of encouragement for the debut director.

"His cinematography is taking the film to a different level of visual treatment. The experience of making a film becomes compelling and enjoyable when you have brilliant minds on board."

The Ilaiyaraaja musical is about two teachers, Mary D'Cruz and Manoj (played by Shriya and Sharman respectively) who introduce the rich culture and refinement of music and theatre to students who have been conditioned to accept an unimaginative education system.

Produced by Yamini Films, the bilingual film (Hindi and Telugu) also features Shaan, Suhasini Mulay, Prakash Raj, Benjamin Gilani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswamy, Ozu Barua, Bugs Bhargava, Mangala Bhatt, Phani Eggoti, and Vaquar Shaikh.

