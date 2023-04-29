Shriya Saran slams journalist for saying actresses lose shape overtime: 'Don't have b***s to ask heroes'

Shriya Saran is one of the most popular actresses who has been in the industry since the 90s. She is well known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies as well. The actress made her debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam and had her first commercial success with Nuvve Nuvve (2002). Thereafter, she acted in more than 61 films. Apart from movies, she is a hands-on mom and a super fashionable actress.

The 40-year-old, who has been in the industry for two decades, definitely knows her place and how to deal with things. A throwback video of Shriya Saran giving a slipper shot reply to a journalist for saying "over time, actresses become over-shaped" has made the rounds. She also asked why only actresses get such questions, and why "don't they have b**** to ask heroes." The video is currently going viral and fans are hailing her for giving such a badass reply.

A journalist asked Shriya Saran, "Even after so many years, unlike so many other stars, how are you maintaining like this?" The Drishyam actress gave a savage reply saying, "I will answer this question, the day you ask every hero in the Telugu Film industry." The journalist further added, "I'm actually complimenting you." The actress reacts and says, "Is that a compliment? You are beautiful for a mother. I'm like no, you don't compliment a woman like that after having kids. A lot of people compliment my friends saying oh my god, I can't believe you have two kids, you are pretty for a mother."

The journalist continues to justify her question about how she maintains it so well as actresses "become shapeless after a period of time, many heroines." Yet again, Shriya hits back saying, "No, heroes do too. But you don't have the b***s to ask them that."

Shriya and her hubby Andrei Koscheev welcomed their baby girl, Radha in April 2021. However, it was only after completing six months of pregnancy that the couple announced the news to the world. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shriya had once opened up about the same and mentioned that she wanted to enjoy the process of change in body shape for the first six months.

Shriya Saran was last seen in the pan-Indian film Kabzaa. She will be seen in the role of Madhumathi in the movie touted to be an action entertainer. The film features Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep in lead roles. The film became a super hit among audiences and box office. She will be seen next in the upcoming Hindi film Music School, which will release in multiple languages. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 12.

