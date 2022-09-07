Shriya Saran spends quality time with her daughter Radha in Tuscany; Drops memorable PHOTOS
Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle and shared some sneak peeks from her time with daughter Radha in Tuscany.
Shriya Saran keeps on sharing adorable sneak peeks from her time with her 1-year-old daughter Radha on social media. This time, the Drishyam star dropped glimpses from her Tuscany trip with her little one and husband Andrei Koscheev. The cute mother and daughter duo are all smiles in these latest photos that she shared on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Captured Sunshine from Tuscany in these pictures. …. Memories, hope they brighten your day...Photographer @andreikoscheev." The person behind clicking these adorable photographs is none other than Shriya Saran's husband.
Prior to this, the actress dropped a video where these two can be seen twinning in white. Her other post had snippets from Shriya Saran, and Radha's Paris trip, " Love Rome ! With Radha it was magical !!!! Tiring but so beautiful…." For the unversed, the lovebirds got married in 2018 and welcomed their firstborn baby girl in 2020.
Up next, Shriya Saran has two exciting ventures in the making. One of these projects is Chandru's directorial Kabzaa. She will be seen in the role of Madhumathi in the movie touted to be an action entertainer. Kiccha Sudeep will also be seen in the lead role of Bharagava Bakshi in the flick. This highly-awaited drama will be released in several languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, along with the old versions of Odiya and Bengali.
In addition to this, Shriya Saran will further be seen as the leading lady opposite Ajay Devgn in Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 2. The venture is a sequel to the 2015 movie, Drishyam. The original flick was also an adaptation of the Malayalam film with superstar Mohanlal in the lead.
