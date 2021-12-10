Shriya Saran takes an auto ride to make a surprise visit to watch Gamanam with the audience in theatres

In another solid proof of why South starts are known and praised for their simplicity, actress Shriya Saran was spotted coming in an auto rickshaw to watch her latest outing Gamanam along with other moviegoers. Her gesture sure surprised fans, adding to the experience for people who had visited the Mallikarjun theatre in Hyderabad to watch Gamanam. Fans of South cinema are known to be very vocal about their love and admiration for all their favourite stars. They often find unique ways to make their beloved actors feel special.

Telugu social drama Gamanam marks the debut venture for director Sujana Rao. The film has been produced by Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu and Gnana Shekar VS and will see Siva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar, Suhas, Nithya Menen, Charuhasan, Bithiri Sathi and Ravi Prakash in different roles. The film has released in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada simultaneously. It has opened to mix reviews and it remains to be seen if Sujana Rao’s debut project performs at the box office in the coming days.

The Drishyam actress will be seen next in SS Rajamouli’s most talked about project, RRR. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, RRR will be out in theatres from 7 January 2022. RRR is one of the most anticipated films from South film industry and is already creating a lot of buzz among viewers. The trailer for RRR was released on Thursday and it got thumping review from both film fraternity and the movie buffs.

Also Read: Lakshya Movie Review: A simplistic, lethargic quasi-sports drama