Shriya Saran's adorable family will make your day happier & leave a smile on face; WATCH

Shriya Saran is married to Andrei Koscheev and has a daughter named Radha. She often takes to social media and shares pics of their family moments and they are literally all things cute. However, the actress has not yet revealed her daughter's face to the world. She covers her face in every pic and video. Today, she shared another cute video with her family and it will definitely make you happy.

Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of Radha playing with her dad Andrei Koscheev as she sat on her lap. The actress shared this throwback video as she is missing them and is busy with the shooting of the web series Music School in Hyderabad.

Recently, wishing her daughter Radha on her first birthday, the actress penned a heartfelt note for the birthday girl. The note along with the post went like this, “And just like that, she turned 1 today. Last year at 7:40 she arrived, she has our heart permanently…."

Shriya Saran kept the news of being pregnant and becoming a mom away from the limelight till October 2021. Elaborating on why she didn’t reveal the happy news earlier, Shriya said, "The real reason is very intense. I was alone in Barcelona, and then I didn’t want to talk about it, because I just restarted enjoying the idea of being away from the limelight. But then in the second wave, I lost a friend. So we felt we were not ready (to make the announcement). We felt like when we come to India and meet my parents, I’ll do it then. I hadn't met my parents the whole time. I went to Barcelona for two weeks and came back with a baby."

Also Read: Mom Shriya Saran has the sweetest advice for little Radha, ‘Be you, the world will adjust’; WATCH