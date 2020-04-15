Shriya Saran's husband Andrei goes to hospital in Spain after having COVID 19 symptoms; Doctors send him back

Bollywood and South Indian actress Shriya Saran's husband Andrei Koscheev recently rushed to hospital in Barcelona on getting COVID-19 symptoms. The couple, who is living in Spain visited a hospital; however, the doctors turned them away. Here's why.

The COVID-19 scare across the globe has left people with no choice but to stay at home and fight the battle against this deadly virus. Spain is one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus. Bollywood and South Indian actress Shriya Saran's husband Andrei Koscheev recently rushed to hospital in Barcelona on getting COVID-19 symptoms. The couple, who is living in Spain visited a hospital, however, the doctors turned them away for a reason.

In an interview to TOI, Shriya Saran revealed that she along with her husband Andrei Koscheev rushed to a hospital in Spain after he got dry cough and fever, which are the major symptoms of COVID-19. However, the doctors asked him to return home and isolate for days before getting the test done.

Shriya revealed, "Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us.”

One of the adorable couples in the film industry, Shriya and Andrei got married as per Hindu traditions last year on March 19 in Udaipur.

On the work front, Shriya Saran was last seen in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. The stunner made a guest appearance in the film.

Also Read: Shriya Saran challenges Allu Arjun and other actors to do THIS; Reveals why she married Andrei Koscheev

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×