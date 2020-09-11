Shriya Saran's look from the upcoming film Gamanam unveiled; Actress goes de glam for her social drama

The gorgeous actress has gone completely de-glam for her role in the film. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the much awaited film is a social drama.

The well-known director from the film industry, Krish shared the first look poster of Shriya Saran from the upcoming film called Gamanam. The gorgeous actress has gone completely de-glam for her role in the film. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the much awaited film is a social drama. The film, Gamanam is helmed by Sujana Rao. The news reports about the film also state that it will release in five languages namely, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The film is reportedly based on real life incidents that have occurred and how they are all interrelated. The film sure sounds very interesting and the first look poster of the stunning diva Shriya Saran has left her fans guessing about her character in the film. The makers of Gamanam released Shriya's first look poster from the film on the eve of her birthday. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. Many fans and followers of the southern beauty took to their social media to wish the diva on her birthday.

The fans and film audiences are now eagerly looking forward to watching the film. The news reports about the upcoming film state that the director of the film is very impressed by Shriya Saran's work in the film. The highly anticipated film, Gamanam has music direction by the legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. This film will also feature actors like Nithya Menen, Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar.

