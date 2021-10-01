Shriya Saran's mini yellow ruffle dress is a perfect mix of comfort and style for brunch date; SEE PHOTO

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev recently returned to India and have found their new home in Mumbai. Ever since they have relocated to India from Barcelona, Shriya and her partner have been meeting their fans and visiting different places. The stunner has been keeping her fans updated about the same through her social media posts. Now, Shriya has shared a stunning photo of herself in a yellow dress and she looks every bit gorgeous in it.

One can see, Shriya Saran raises the fashion bar with her easy-breezy look that is a perfect brunch-date ensemble. The dress not only looks stylish but also extremely comfortable, making it a perfect choice for brunch. She amped up the look with delicate earrings. Check out her look below.

Also Read: Video: Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev seeks blessings at Tirupati temple

On the professional front, Shriya is playing a small yet important role in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, the film also has Bollywood actors and .

Ahead of returning to India, Shriya had shared with us her learnings from the lockdown. She said, "I had come to Barcelona just for two weeks as my husband was here, but then suddenly there was a lockdown. Then one week, led to another and then one month to the next, and before you realize it's been a year. Ever since I was 18, I have never lived in a city for more than 2 weeks because I was always shooting and travelling. But a movement is really important for me, so I got back to dance and started doing a lot of Kathak, and started reading a lot more. I miss going to the theatres, but somewhere I have got used to sitting at home and watching a movie. My husband and I even bought a projector, so it felt like we were going to a movie but at home."