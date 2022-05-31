Shriya Saran's mommy and daughter dance time in the garden with Radha is too cute to miss; WATCH

Love is in the air for Shriya Saran as she is spending quality time with her loved ones these days. Her latest Instagram post will make you grin from ear to ear. The Drishyam actress shared a clip of the mommy and daughter dance time with Radha in the garden and the fans are in awe of it.

Shelling breezy vibes in a blue top and denim shorts, Shriya Saran danced along with her little bundle of joy. She wrote, "I love you forever always, near and fear closer together, everywhere I will be with you, everything I will do for you."

Yesterday, Shriya Saran was clicked with husband Andrei Koscheev in Mumbai as the lovebirds stepped out for a dinner date. While the Gamanam star looked absolutely radiant in a pastel green dress with floral embroidery, her hubby accompanied his ladylove in a basic checkered shirt and blue denim.

For the unversed, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev exchanged wedding vows in Udaipur in 2018 after dating for many years. The pictures of their nuptials are something out of a fairytale. Later in January 2020, the couple welcomed their firstborn, baby girl.

Now talking about her professional commitments, Shriya Saran will be seen as the leading lady in Chandru's directorial, Kabzaa. She will essay the role of Madhumathi in her next. Touted to be an action entertainer, the project will feature Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep as the protagonist. The Vikrant Rona actor will be seen as the engrossing character, Bharagava Bakshi in the flick.

Shriya Saran is also filming for her Hindi venture, Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the second installment of the 2015 thriller, Drishyam. With Ajay Devgn as the lead Vijay Salgaonkar, the original film also had Tabu in a pivotal role.

