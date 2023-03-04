Shriya Saran's summer airport look in white with colourful shrug is stylish and comfy; PICS

Shriya Saran is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood. She has been impressing audiences since the 90s with her acting prowess, good looks, impeccable style and etc. Today, the actress got clicked at the Mumbai airport and her outfit is purely summer fashion goals. She shows how to beat the heat in a comfy yet stylish look and we decided to take cues.

Shriya Saran picked comfy attire for the airport and it definitely deserves to be bookmarked. She opted for basic white shorts paired up with a matching crop top and added splash colour with a multicolored shrug. The actress rounded off the look with sneakers, and basic makeup and left her tresses open. Her radiant smile made the outfit look fresh and total steal-worthy.



Shriya Saran reacts to RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars

Shriya Saran, who was also part of SS Rajamouli's RRR, reacted to the film joining the Oscars 2023 with Best Song Category Naatu Naatu. She said in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, , I feel it is a great film. I feel Rajamouli sir has done a great job. He has worked really hard and I have seen him working like so all the time. And I feel the film like it should get all and whatever it deserve,” she added.

Professional front

To note, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ishtam. She was recently seen in Drishyam 2 co starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Shriya Saran will be seen next in the upcoming pan-Indian film Kabzaa. She will be seen in the role of Madhumathi in the movie touted to be an action entertainer. The film features Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep in lead roles. Yesterday, the makers also shared with a new poster that Shivarakumar is also part of the film. He is playing a cameo role in the film.

Directed by R Chandu, the film revolves around the life of an underworld don Bhargav, who ruled over South India. The film features an ensemble cast including Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu and Danish Akhtar Saifi in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur is on board as the music director. The Kannada film is also releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi and is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 30.

