Shriya Saran's UNSEEN PHOTOS from her wedding with Andrei Koscheev makes for a wholesome throwback

Shriya Saran entered matrimony in 2018 when she tied the knot with beau Andrei Koscheev in a fairytale wedding in Udaipur. The Drishyam actress has time and again shared sneak peeks from their nuptials on social media, and fans have showered these posts with love. Dropping another fresh set of unseen photographs from her wedding, Shriya Saran penned on Instagram, "Happy birthday @neerjasaran and papa. You are the bestest parents. Love you both."

She penned this social media post to wish her parents on their birthday. Both her mother and father share the same birthday, 26th September. Shriya Saran made for a beautiful bride in a traditional red silk saree with a green embellished blouse. Her bridal look was completed with traditional jewellery and a low bun. Her Russian groom also opted for a simple kurta for the special day.