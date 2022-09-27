Shriya Saran's UNSEEN PHOTOS from her wedding with Andrei Koscheev makes for a wholesome throwback
Shriya Saran took to her Instagram account, and shared some unseen pictures from her wedding with beau Andrei Koscheev.
Shriya Saran entered matrimony in 2018 when she tied the knot with beau Andrei Koscheev in a fairytale wedding in Udaipur. The Drishyam actress has time and again shared sneak peeks from their nuptials on social media, and fans have showered these posts with love. Dropping another fresh set of unseen photographs from her wedding, Shriya Saran penned on Instagram, "Happy birthday @neerjasaran and papa. You are the bestest parents. Love you both."
She penned this social media post to wish her parents on their birthday. Both her mother and father share the same birthday, 26th September. Shriya Saran made for a beautiful bride in a traditional red silk saree with a green embellished blouse. Her bridal look was completed with traditional jewellery and a low bun. Her Russian groom also opted for a simple kurta for the special day.
Check out the post below:
Up next, Shriya Saran will be seen as the leading lady in filmmaker Chandru's directorial Kabzaa. She will essay the role of Madhumathi in the drama, alongside Kiccha Sudeep as Bharagava Bakshi. Touted to be an action entertainer, the movie will be out in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, along with the old versions of Odiya and Bengali.
Apart from this, Shriya Saran has also signed up to play the leading lady opposite Ajay Devgn in the highly-awaited Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a sequel to the 2015 movie, Drishyam. The shooting for the drama has already been wrapped up. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana, Drishyam 2 will carry forward the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn and his family.
