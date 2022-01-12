Shruti and Akshara Haasan give us sibling goals with their latest post; Check out

Shruti and Akshara Haasan are giving us siblings goals with their latest Instagram post. The adorable clip shared by Shruti Haasan shows the two sisters indulging in a fun banter. Shruti Haasan is seen irritating her little sister by singing what she calls a ‘torture song’. Akshara Haasan is seen closing her ears in defence.

This cute video has been titled “Do you have that one torture song for you sibling...” In another such video shared by the siblings, Shruti and Akshara Haasan are seen singing in chorus and they are totally in sink. This clip was captioned, “We promise we don’t rehearse this stuff”. Daughters of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, actresses Shruti and Akshara Haasan are always seen supporting one another, no matter what the situation is. Their love and mutual understanding is highly palpable. The videos and pictures shared by them on the social media are a proof.

In another video, Shruti Haasan shared a video of her baby sister Akshara giving her head message. Although they live in different cities, but they make sure to take time out to be with each other whenever possible. When recently Kamal Haasan tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, Shruti and Akshara Haasan visited Chennai to be with their father.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with star Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming venture, Salaar, while Akshara Haasan will star in filmmaker Naveen’s next venture, Jwala .