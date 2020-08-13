  1. Home
Shruti Haasan accepts Mahesh Babu's Green India Challenge; Nominates Hrithik Roshan, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah

Mahesh Babu appreciated Shruti Haasan as she accepted his Green India Challenge. The actress further nominated her close pals Hrithik Roshan, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia.
South and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan recently planted saplings and shared a few photos of herself as she participated in Green India Challenge. The actress accepted Mahesh Babu's Green India Challenge and further nominated Hrithik Roshan, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia. Soon after she shared about it on Twitter, Mahesh Babu commented, "Appreciate it @shrutihaasan.. Glad to see the initiative gaining momentum." Many celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas and Rashmika Mandanna among others participated in this initiative to spread awareness about green India. 

Recently, Kollywood star Vijay took to Twitter and shared a few photos of him planting saplings. He tweeted, "This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe." It is great to see how the South Indian film industry has come together to spread awareness about growing more trees and keeping environment green. 

Check out Shruti Haasan's Tweet below: 


On the professional front, the actress will be seen in Ravi Teja starrer Krack. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni. She will also be seen in Jananathan's Laabam. 

Shruti Haasan also plays an important role in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. The film is Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. 

