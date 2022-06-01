Shruti Haasan aces the mirror selfie game with beau Santanu Hazarika and poses for a hep PHOTO

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have again garnered attention with their social media PDA. The lovebirds were seen in their usual sass as they posed for a mirror selfie. While the Salaar actress dazzled in an all-black look, the visual artist complimented his ladylove in a green T-shirt. Shruti shared the picture on her Instagram handle.

These two have always give couple goals with their fun and inspiring social media updates. Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are seen exploring different aspects of life together from fitness to food to travel. The couple has stuck with each other through thick and thin.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, the stunner is busy with Prashanth Neel's much-awaited action drama, Salaar. The team recently resumed work on the film which was scheduled to be out on 14 April. Although, the project got pushed as the team was unable to wrap up the production work on time because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. As the movie buffs wait for Salaar to be out, it is believed that the makers are planning to release the film in the second half of 2023.

Meanwhile, bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the venture will see Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in prominent roles. The Telugu drama will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Coming to the technical crew, Ravi Basrur is the music director for the film and Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

In the meantime, Shruti Haasan will also be a part of Megastar Chiranjeevi's forthcoming entertainer, Mega154. KS Ravindra is the director of the film which will mark Shruti Haasan and Chiranjeevi's primary movie together. If reports are to be believed, the film can be named, Waltair Veerayya. Backed by the renowned banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the flick will feature the backdrop of Sri Lanka. The actress also has Balakrishna's NBK107 in her kitty.

