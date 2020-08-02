Shruti Haasan admits being in the industry because of Kamal Haasan: It would be criminal to deny that

Recently, South and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan also joined the nepotism debate as she admitted being in the industry because of her father Kamal Haasan.

A lot of celebrities are once again reacting to the ongoing debate on nepotism. The topic of nepotism is getting intense with each passing day. It started first from 's comment on 's Koffee With Karan chat show and the entire nepotism debate has rekindled after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Recently, South and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan also joined the debate as she admitted being in the industry because of her father Kamal Haasan. In a recent interview, Shruti revealed that it is simply because of her surname she has got entry into cinema.

"The doors of the film industry opened for me simply because of my surname. It would be criminal to deny that. But over the years, I learned that things are different in Tamil and Telugu cinema when compared to Bollywood," Shruti Haasan said in an interview with Cinema Express.

The stunner further added that how things change after debut film and then there is no influence of having a filmy background. She added, "I made my debut alongside a star like Suriya in Tamil, an actor who also got his break because of his father, Sivakumar sir. And yet, his path to stardom was carved by his work. After that initial launch, every actor has to prove their talent and work hard to get their next offer, especially in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Your background stops being such an influence after your debut. I am not sure whether this is the case in Bollywood. I think it’s different there."

Talking about Shruti Haasan's upcoming films, the actress will be seen in Ravi Teja starrer Krack. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni. She will also be seen in Jananathan's Laabam.

Shruti recently also confirmed being a part of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. The film is Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink.

