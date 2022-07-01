Shruti Haasan admits undergoing plastic surgery; Says 'it's my life, my face' as she shuts trolls like a boss

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actors in the film industry. She never shies away to speak her heart out, be it about her relationships, mental health or her professional matters. On that note, let's take a throwback look to a time when Shruti Haasan shut trolls about her plastic surgery and gave out a strong message.

On March 2, 2020, Shruti Haasan admitted that she underwent plastic surgery after being trolled for her lip enhancement and nose job. She shared a before and after photo and penned a lengthy empowering note on Instagram and said she doesn't promote plastic surgery, but at the same time she believes people should not be criticised for changing their looks.

"No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That's just not cool. I'm happy to say this is my life my face and yes I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I'm learning every day to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too," Shruti wrote on alongside a picture of herself.

She added, "Most often I'm at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn't easy. The pain isn't easy the physical changes aren't easy but what's become easier to me is to share my journey."

Shruti Haasan will star alongside Prabhas in the much-anticipated drama, Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel. She will also play the leading lady in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mega154 and Balakrishna's NBK107 in her kitty.