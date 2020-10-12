Shruti Haasan in an all black avatar & funky jewellery is a sight to behold; Take a look

The black shimmery look of Shruti Haasan paired with funky jewellery makes for a perfect photo. The stunner shared this picture on her Instagram handle.

The latest picture of the gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan features her in an all black look. The shimmery black look paired with funky jewellery makes the picture look perfect. The stunner shared this photo on her Instagram handle. The actress wrote in her post, "Looking back - sorry 2019 I didn’t mean to hate on you lol wow this year is almost done ! Learned loads about life and people and humanities strengths and weaknesses this year - also learned what a natural loner I am and how much I value the people that truly count. I learned about art and the love it gives me in a whole new way and I learned to love in a whole new way. It’s strange to say this In a dark time - but this is exactly where we were meant to be and the reasons don’t matter as much as growth and evolution does."

On the work front, the actress Shruti Haasan will be seen in the upcoming film called Krack. This film will feature the Mass Maharaja of the south film industry, Ravi Teja in the lead. The upcoming police drama is directed by ace filmmaker, Gopichand Malineni.

Check out the photo

The much awaited drama will feature Ravi Teja as a tough police officer. The makers of the highly anticipated film had released its teaser. The film Krack is expected to have a lot of action packed scenes. The fans and followers of the lead pair, Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja are looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan flaunts her work mode style in the latest PHOTO & her fans are impressed)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×