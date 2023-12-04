Shruti Haasan and Aditi Rao Hydari share fun time moments with Imran Khan; see PICS

Shruti Haasan and Aditi Rao Hydari were recently spotted along with actor Imran Khan spending time together with them. The actor was seen posing with both of them and the pictures were shared by the actresses through their Instagram handles.

Posting the picture on her Instagram story, Shruti Haasan wrote, “So good to hang with one of my fave humans @imrankhan.” Eyeing with all smiles both Imran and Shruti looked like sharing a fun moment.

The star-studded pictures of both these actors have brought back memories of some yesteryear rom-com films of Imran Khan like I Hate Luv Stories, Delhi Belly, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and many more.

Though these are still fresh memories for many growing up in that decade, the actor had suffered numerous flops in his career and henceforth hasn’t acted in any film roles after the 2015 film Katti Batti which had Kangana Ranaut in the leading lady’s role.

The actor had also ventured into the art of filmmaking by directing a documentary short film called Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, which was released back in 2018.

Shruti Haasan’s work front

Shruti Haasan was last seen this year playing the lead roles in two Telugu films one being the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer film Veera Simha Reddy and the next one being the Chiranjeevi starrer film Waltair Veerayya.

Shruti Haasan is next set to appear in a special appearance for the film Hi Nanna, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film focuses on the romantic story of a single father who is unable to reveal to his daughter about her mother. Shruti is expected to play the role of the mother. The actress had also recently made a massive success with her new music video which garnered huge appeal as well.

Shruti is also set to appear in the Prashanth Neel directorial film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s work front

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the web series Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series featured Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhanth Gupta, and many more in key roles. She was also a part of another web series titled Taj: Divided by Blood.

The actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and many more. She is also currently filming for an English film, Lioness, directed by Kajri Babbar.

